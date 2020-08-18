Hide press release Show press release

2021 MAZDA CX-9: EXHILARATING ELEGANCE

TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN UPDATES, PLUS A NEW MODEL



August 18, 2020

New standard 10.25” large center display with latest-generation Mazda Connect infotainment

Carbon Edition offers unique styling and premium features to the three-row, midsize crossover

2021 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $33,960 and will arrive at dealerships later this month

IRVINE, Calif. (Aug. 18, 2020) – The Mazda CX-9 is the brand’s flagship three-row midsize crossover SUV, able to meet the practical needs of a family while still appealing to owner’s sense of style and driving enjoyment. For 2021, CX-9 receives upgrades to its technology and styling. New exterior designs are met by a high-class interior featuring new seat patterning and the largest infotainment display to be equipped on a CX-9. Additionally, new Carbon Edition model helps owners express their individuality with bold styling. Mazda North American Operations today announces the 2021 Mazda CX-9 will arrive in dealerships later this month.

Arriving in style after an invigorating journey, the CX-9’s sleek design is matched by its responsive performance. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine equipped on all CX-9 models delivers a robust 320 lb-ft of torque and 250 horsepower on premium (93 octane) gasoline or 310 lb-ft of torque and 227 horsepower on regular (87 octane) gasoline. The turbocharged engine is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and has standard G-Vectoring Control Plus. Mazda’s predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is standard in CX-9 Signature and available on all other trim levels.

Helping elevate the ownership experience at any level, numerous premium features are equipped as standard. New for the 2021 CX-9 Sport is a 10.25-inch large center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment interface. The new infotainment has Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities and adds Mazda Connected Services capabilities that include a three-year trial to access the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-9 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 with three-months or 2GB trial. Mazda’s suite of i-Activsense safety features are standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Other standard features include heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, three-zone automatic climate control, six-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, two front USB inputs, rearview camera, keyless entry and push-button start. The CX-9 Sport has automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED taillights and daytime running lights, heated and power door mirrors, High Beam Control, body-colored rear roof spoiler, 18-inch gray metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers and rear privacy glass.

The CX-9 Touring adds various seating upgrades, including leather-trimmed first and second-row seats, six-way power passenger’s seat, slide and tilt function is upgraded on the second-row bench seating and two USB charging ports in the second row. Other additions include power liftgate, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry and auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink.

With the optional Touring Premium Package, occupants can further enjoy the CX-9 experience with Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, new wireless phone charger will be located in the storage compartment in front of the shifter, power moonroof, front and rear parking sensors, two USB charging ports in the third row, LED fog lights, second-row retractable window sunshade, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription. Along with this package, owners have the option to select between the second-row bench seating or second-row captain’s chairs with armrest and center pass through at no additional charge.

New CX-9 Carbon Edition models builds on the CX-9 Touring with Touring Premium Package, but provides exclusive styling with Polymetal Gray exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors and new designs for the gloss black front grille and 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has red leather seats and black metallic interior trimming on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. The steering wheel will have paddle shifters. Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert are new i-Activsense safety features on the Carbon Edition models. The CX-9 Carbon Edition comes standard with second-row captain’s chairs with armrest and center pass through. Other features include hands-free power liftgate, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, seven-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, Satin Chrome roof rails, automatic power folding door mirrors, Adaptive Front-lighting System, eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory positioning, chrome lower exterior accents, interior LED accents, windshield wiper de-icer and frameless rearview mirror.

The CX-9 Grand Touring moves up from the Touring with Touring Premium Package through added peace of mind with new i-Activsense safety features Smart City Brake Support Reverse and Driver Attention Alert join the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors now updated with high-definition digital clarity. The interior is equipped with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation system, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, seven-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory positioning, interior LED accents and frameless rearview mirror. Other convenient and styling upgrades include 20-inch silver metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, hands-free power liftgate, Satin Chrome roof rails, automatic power folding door mirrors, Adaptive Front-lighting System, chrome lower exterior accents and windshield wiper de-icer.

In the upper most trim level, the CX-9 Signature offers all of the appealing driving dynamics with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive while not compromising on design. New titanium gray metallic finish front grille design is a stunning first impression, especially with the LED grille accent lighting. New design 20-inch brilliant silver finish aluminum alloy wheels and larger dual tailpipes round out the elegant and exciting styling. The well-appointed interior styling has been upgraded with new quilting and piping on the first and second-row seats and patterned aluminum on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. Combined with second-row captain’s chairs with center console that provide a first-class experience much like the first row with armrest storage compartment, heated seat buttons and cupholders, Nappa leather seats, Santos Rosewood interior trim and unique steering wheel stitching, the CX-9 Signature provides an executive feeling for all occupants.