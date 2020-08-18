Yes, electrification is coming to more Ferraris in the future. It’s an inevitable trend for both efficiency and performance, but according to Autocar, it won’t be coming to the entry-level Portofino or the suave Roma – not in the near term and likely not ever, at least in the current generation.

The news outlet cites Ferrari directly as the source of the information. During a press event for the Roma, Ferrari officials allegedly said such electrification was never meant for the front-engined, rear-drive coupe. Adding electric motors and battery packs to existing internal-combustion architecture is never an easy task, and it seems a hybrid configuration was never on Ferrari’s radar when developing the Portofino. As such, the Portofino-based Roma also gets a pass, giving a win to fans of pure internal- combustion power.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma Live Photos

51 Photos

There was never a smoking-gun moment that pinned electricity to either the Roma or Portofino. However, Ferrari’s announcement of 15 new models by 2022 left many people to speculate that hybrids would play a large role in that number. Ferrari confirmed that over half of those offerings would indeed be hybrid models, but this new report seems to squash all talk about hybrids populating the lower end of Ferrari’s lineup. That is, the existing low end, anyway.

Of course, low end is certainly subjective in this context. The Portofino is an exceptional GT car in the classic sense, with its 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 generating 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) from its front-mid-engine location. The Roma offers even more – 612 hp (456 kW) to be exact – and the Portofino could see a similar power bump for the 2021 model year.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen numerous Ferrari test cars in the vicinity of Maranello with curious exhaust notes. It’s believed these are mules for the automaker’s V6 hybrid powertrain, which could materialize as a new mid-engine sports car to replace the F8 Tributo.