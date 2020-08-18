Genesis updated its flagship sedan earlier this year, etching the GV80 SUV's design onto the refreshed model. It debuted with two gas engines, and, outside the US, a diesel. However, new spy photos from near the Nurburgring show the luxury brand is developing another powertrain for the G80 – an all-electric one. Details are scarce about the mysterious new model, but the images provide plenty of hints.

The most obvious tell that this isn't your typical G80 is the closed-off, covered grille. Electric powertrains don't require the same airflow level for cooling and combustion as a gasoline or diesel powertrain, so automakers are eliminating much of the grille opening. Moving around to the back, you'll notice the lack of tailpipes, and the cutouts for them are missing. There's no fuel door on the rear fenders, but we can't spot a cutout in the camouflage for the charging port, either, though it could be cleverly hidden.

Gallery: Genesis eG80 Spy Photos

21 Photos

There are zero details about the electric powertrain. We don't know how many motors it'll have, its range, or the battery pack's capacity. TheKoreanCarBlog.com reported last month that the eG80 would compete against cars like the Tesla Model S, Mercedes EQS, and others, and it'll arrive within two years. Genesis is also developing the ability to perform over-the-air firmware updates to the vehicle like Tesla does with its model, giving the eG80 the capability to change and improve a range of vehicle functions.

Genesis doesn't offer an electric vehicle, and the eG80 would be the brand's first. However, Hyundai offers the Kona EV, which sports a 201-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor and a 64.0-kilowatt-hour battery that supplies 258 miles of range. It's not clear if Genesis will adapt that for the sedan, or the automaker could go a different route. Details are scarce and will be until Genesis tells us something official, or information about it begins to leak. Stay tuned for more whenever we learn it.