The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is no longer available in the United States and there seems to be a very good reason for that. While a refreshed version of the model is still on sale in Europe, BMW recently admitted the controversially-styled model is not for everyone’s taste. And we can’t agree more.

In a recent interview with Autocar, the company’s design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said the 6 Series GT “appeals strongly in certain regions but doesn’t appeal at all in others.” And that’s quite understandable - the mix between a large hatchback, a wagon, and a sedan is not something everyone would like. Especially in Europe and in the US.

Gallery: 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

54 Photos

According to Hooydnok, the 6GT is a strong seller in China but customers in Europe’s largest markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, are far more interested in the 5 Series as either a sedan or a wagon. Still, the demand in the People’s Republic seems to be enough for the 6 Series GT to stick around, at least for now.

With the facelift from May this year, the 6GT got a few visual revisions and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional as standard, which is basically the company’s latest instrument cluster and infotainment system.

In addition, all variants of the new 6 Series GT for all markets have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to accompany the combustion engine. According to the automaker, the MHEV powertrains have 11 horsepower (8 kilowatts) more than the pre-facelift mils, as well as an improved fuel efficiency.

The 2020 6 Series GT is already available to order in most European countries with German prices starting at €62,800 (approximately $69,000 at the current rates).