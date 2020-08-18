There's good news for power-hungry Europeans because the Ram 1500 TRX is going across the pond. AEC Europe, the official importer of Ram and Dodge models into the EU, confirms plans to sell the 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) truck in the region. The first deliveries are expected to be in December 2020.

AEC Europe says that it is still working on the tests and adaptations to bring the TRX to EU standards. The company expects the truck to be a success, though, because the business sees a growing demand for high-performance pickups.

There's no info yet about what AEC Europe intends to charge for the Ram 1500 TRX. In the US, the truck starts at $69,995 (plus a $1,695 destination charge). Ticking every option box results in a pickup that costs $100,835 (€84,418 at current exchange rates).

However, it's worth noting that many European countries have a value-added tax that would significantly increase the price. Plus, there are places with an annual tax based on engine size or emissions. For example, a member of the Motor1.com team from Romania notes that the taxes for the TRX would be around €2,000 ($2,388) each year.

It's hard to imagine the big, burly TRX on a narrow, European country road. Compared to a standard Ram 1500, the TRX's track is six inches wider, and with its broader fenders, the performance pickup is eight inches more expansive than a normal 1500.

In addition to its ample power, Ram packs the TRX with rugged features. The frame uses higher-strength steel and has thicker rails. A stronger part-time four-wheel-drive system has an improved chain, pinion, bearings, and clutches to handle this truck's extra muscle.

For climbing European mountains, the suspension uses Bilstein Blackhawk E2 adaptive shocks with remote reservoirs. The truck has 11.8 inches of ground clearance. There is also 13 inches of travel in the front and 14 inches at the back.