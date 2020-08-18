The eighth-generation Corvette is the first of its kind developed by Chevy from the get-go to accommodate a right-hand-drive layout. That has allowed General Motors to make the C8 a truly global model by opening the mid-engined sports car to markets such as United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. While the company has admitted it’s taking a bet with the RHD ‘Vette, the car is already turning out to be a hit in The Land of the Rising Sun as Chevy needed just 60 hours to sell more than 300 ‘Vettes in Japan.

Australians are also eager to get their hands on the overhauled performance coupe, which is still coming despite the shocking and sudden demise of Holden. Following General Motors’ decision to terminate Australia’s beloved brand, many people were left wondering what badge the C8 would get in Aussie specification. The bowtie? HSV? As it turns out, neither.

Cars Guide has learned from General Motors the hotly anticipated Corvette will be sold under the newly formed General Motors Specialty Vehicles banner. Anywhere between 40 to 60 of the existing Holden and HSV dealerships will be transformed to GMSV showrooms. The C8 won’t be the only car on sale as the Chevy Silverado pickup truck is also getting the GMSV treatment, with additional models expected in the following years. These could include the Chevy Tahoe as well as electric Hummer and Cadillac models.

GMSV will be up and running by year’s end, but the AU-spec Corvette isn’t expected to arrive until late 2021 or early 2022. It was originally scheduled to launch in Australia in the first half of next year, but local reports say it’s been delayed “to coincide with a tech change that would homologate the vehicle based on European emissions standards,” according to Car Advice.