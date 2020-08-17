The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a superlative pickup in many respects, with a sprint to 60 miles per hour 4.5 seconds and up to 14 inches of suspension travel. And now, thanks to the recently launched Ram Trucks Build & Price tool, we know it will also be the most expensive production half-ton truck on the market, at $100,835. That’s up from $69,995, which is what Ram wants for a base 1500 TRX.

The first added expense is a $1,695 destination charge, which all trucks will carry. That means that before a near-inevitable dealer markup, the cheapest TRX will find a new home for $71,690. The priciest option on the off-road monster is the limited-to-702-units TRX Launch Edition package. Priced at $12,150, it includes hood and bed graphics, a panoramic moonroof, Harman Kardon premium sound, and a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control, among many other features.

The Launch Edition is only available with the TRX Level 2 equipment group, a $7,920 package that bundles extensive leather interior upholstery (grab handles, seats, steering wheel, et al), heated and ventilated front and rear seats, blind spot monitoring, a reclining rear seat, and more. Other options that contributed to 29 grand’s worth of added cost include $250 two-tone paint, $495 trailer reverse steering control, an $1,895 RamBar and $995 tire carrier in the bed, and $1,195 Mopar running boards.

For comparison, the most expensive Ford F-150 Raptor costs $75,840 before delving into the Blue Oval’s wide accessories catalog. What’s more, the Ram 1500 TRX also demands a greater investment than most heavy-duty trucks – only a heavily accessorized Ford F-450 Limited beats it, at $101,310. Ram’s own 3500 Heavy Duty with dual rear wheels tops out at $95,865, more than an F-450 without accessories.

Is the world ready for a $100,000 play truck? The market will tell, and Ram says it is prepared to build as many non-Launch TRXs as customers demand. Since supercar manufacturers have been deep into six figures for decades now, we suppose it’s time high-performance trucks follow suit. Of course, you can’t fit a cord of wood into a Ferrari, so there are some benefits to going the TRX route if you have that much cash burning a hole in your pocket.