Everything about our headline for this article is factually correct. Indeed, this is a McLaren Senna as confirmed by the Woking-based supercar manufacturer. It is powered solely by electricity. Per McLaren’s press release you can buy it for $582, and you can read it for yourself at the end of this article should you still have doubts about the veracity of this information.

We suspect you’ve figured out the catch by now. This isn’t a machine you’ll drive on the road or take to the track. For that matter, you (likely) won’t drive it at all, though McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris did contort his body just enough to fit behind the wheel. This is the latest McLaren Ride-On battery-powered car for children, and it joins a long line of supercar-themed rides for young enthusiasts that also includes the 720S and P1.

Gallery: McLaren Senna Ride-On EV

2 Photos

As with the previous version, this plug-in electric model has a top speed equivalent to a fast walk but speed isn’t the name of the game here. This mini-Senna has cool dihedral doors, working brakes and brake lights, and a push-button start just like the real thing. Pushing that button also creates engine sounds, and an on-board infotainment system can play music from an SD card or USB-powered device. Going further into the tech features, this ride offers a full-time 360-degree view around the car, courtesy of your kid’s head sticking well above the Senna’s body.

Young supercar connoisseurs can choose to have the mini McLaren in six different colors, including white, black, Mira orange, Vega blue, Memphis red, and yellow with green accents. If that last combo sounds familiar, it’s a callback to the colors of legendary driver Aryton Senna’s race helmet. It also an exclusive livery available only through McLaren retailers – others will go on sale through select Walmart and Target stores in North America with a retail price of $582.