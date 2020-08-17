Compared to a rival like Ferrari, Porsche hasn't created very many dedicated supercars. In general, you can expect about one a decade from the german brand. Their rarity makes it even more special when these machines arrive. Porsche remembers some of these models in a new video.

The clip starts with the 1963 Carrera GTS, which also has the internal designation 904. Power comes from a 2.0-liter, four-cam four-cylinder engine. The model could function both as a road car or a racer depending on the owner's preference. They found lots of success on the track in the early 1960s.

The Carrera GTS is an odd place to start a discussion of Porsche supercars, though. The earlier 550 Spyder filled practically the same role of letting the owner use the machine on the road or enter a race.

The video then highlights the 1975-1989 Porsche 930. While undoubtedly an important vehicle, it stretches the definition of supercar a little bit. Rather than using a dedicated chassis or having a limited run, this was a highly modified 911 that was available for over a decade. Early models had a 3.0-liter flat-six, and later ones boasted a 3.3-liter mill.

Next, the 959 is undoubtedly a supercar. With all-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged 2.85-liter flat-six, the vehicle was a technological tour-de-force at the time. Porsche never officially sold them into the United States, but the country's 25-year importation rule has allowed a few to trickle into America.

With a production run of only around two dozen units, the road-legal version of the 911 GT1 is the rarest vehicle in this clip. The homologation special was a road-going racecar.

The Carrera GT is up next. Arguably, it's among the pinnacle creations in the company's history. The model was also one of the last analog supercars before electronic assists really took hold in the segment.

With its hybrid powertrain, 918 Spyder represents the complete opposite of the Carrera GT. Its performance capability is still impressive, though.

Oddly, the video ends with the 911 GT2 RS. Like the 930, it's more of a heavily modified 911 than a truly dedicated supercar.