The roads of the world are absolutely flooded with a sea of SUVs and crossovers. You’ll find them in a range of sizes, but the overall shape is pretty much the same. This poses a tremendous challenge for designers seeking to stand out in the crowd, and the next Hyundai Tucson could become rather edgy because of it.

The automaker has done a good job of keeping its next-generation SUV under wraps, but the camo has been peeling and rendering artists have been working to digitally reveal the new model. We’ve seen unofficial Tucson designs from AtchaCars before, but this batch focuses on the profile and rear of the upcoming SUV. Using recent spy photos as a baseline, these renderings depict all kinds of contrasting body lines with chunky wheel arches.

Gallery: Hyundai Tucson Unofficial Rendering

32 Photos

Meanwhile, the hood adopts a very round, organic shape that meets a large grille which has sort-of been seen in spy shots. Narrow headlights flank the grille, and at the rear, the renderings depict more straight edges with sharp, geometric taillights connected by a long thin lens across the hatch. Tucson branding is large and in-charge beneath the number plate.

Is this how the next-generation Tucson will actually look? Close-up spy shots do suggest the grille, lights, and lower vents are accurate. The profile for these renderings borrows heavily from Hyundai’s Vision T concept, but again, spy shots suggest most of these body lines are present on the production model. Similarly, spy shots reveal the taillights, though the full-width lens and Tuscon branding are still mysteries.

The next Tucson is expected to utilize the company’s Theta3 2.5-liter four-pot for the U.S. market, with an eight-speed automatic sending power to standard-issue front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive will of course be available, but other details regarding mechanical equipment have been closely guarded. That might change soon, as we expect Hyundai to reveal the new Tucson by the end of the year as 2021 model.