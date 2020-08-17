Chevy revealed the refreshed 2021 Colorado back in June, but rumors continue to swirl about what's next for the pickup. There's already speculation about the truck's next generation, which is still a few years away, but a new rumor from GM-Trucks.com suggests the truck could offer something new much sooner – a Baja Mode.

GM-Trucks.com reports that its source has said Chevy would add an off-road Baja Mode to the ZR2 sometime after the 2021 model year. There are few details about the rumored Baja Mode other than the name, and that it'll eventually arrive in the pickup. It's not clear how the mode will arrive – as a standalone option, packaged with other upgrades, or be included as standard equipment on a trim.

Then there's tracking down what a "Baja Mode" for the ZR2 could entail. As the publication notes, the mode could include both hardware and software upgrades, ranging from reprogramming traction and stability control to installing new suspension parts or other bits. It's too early to determine much of anything, but consumers are flocking to trucks, looking to have fun.

The source couldn't discuss when we'd see the mode, only that it'd arrive after 2021. Maybe Chevy will offer a Bison-like option for the new ZR2 in 2022 or 2023, including it there? Chevy could pack the mode into the next-generation Colorado, too. Information about that pickup is scarce, but there are already rumors swirling about it. It may come with just one engine – GM's turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder, which GM pairs with a ten-speed gearbox – or how it'll ride on an evolution of the truck's current architecture.

The mid-size pickup segment is getting crowded. There's the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator as two recent entries. The Toyota Tacoma is the segment leader, towering over the Ranger and Colorado in sales. A Baja Mode could be a lure for new customers while making the Colorado more competitive.