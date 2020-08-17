Here is our first look at the forthcoming Genesis EV that currently goes under the codename JW. While the exterior still wears lots of covering, we know that underneath the skin this vehicle rides on the electric vehicle platform that Hyundai and Kia also intend to use.

Looking at them both, the Genesis (below) has similar proportions to the Hyundai 45 EV (farther down). The major differences for this one are at the back where this vehicle appears to have a fastback-style tail, rather than the Hyundai's far more angular hatchback.

The Genesis also has an upward-sweeping rear portion of the beltline, versus the straighter lines of the 45. These visible differences are hints that the Genesis might have a smooth, curvy exterior appearance.

The Genesis engineers completely conceal the front end of this car with a black covering. As if that doesn't hide enough, there are blocky sections on the hood to obscure the actual shape.

While there are no photos of this vehicle's cabin, expect the Genesis to be a high-tech place on the inside. Given its role as Hyundai's premium brand, the company would load the model with the features to compete against the latest EVs from rivals like BMW and Audi.

Unfortunately, there are few details available about the Genesis EV's powertrain. The vehicle's E-GMP platform can support a variety of battery capacities that could allow for a range of 311 miles (500 kilometers) or more, according to The Korean Car Blog. The setup's output is still a mystery, but an all-wheel-drive layout seems very likely since it's practically the norm for this class.

The Korean Car Blog also reports that the production of the Genesis EV begins in June 2021. If this is the case, then we'd suspect the unveiling to happen very late this year or early next year.