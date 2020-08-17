September 29, 2016 – that’s when Ram took the wraps off the brawny Rebel TRX concept to signal its intentions towards going after the Ford F-150 Raptor. Nearly four years later, the production version is finally ready for prime time following a busy teaser campaign in the last few days. While no one actually needs a pickup with McLaren levels of horsepower, having the rumored Hellcat engine in a truck or any other vehicle for that matter is unquestionably rad.

If it does share the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine with the likes of Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Challenger Hellcat, expect the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to offer a little over 700 horsepower. Overkill? Maybe, but there’s no denying it sounds like a lot of fun even if trucks are not your cup of tea. It has some big shoes to fill considering other speedy trucks released in the past, including the Viper-powered Dodge Ram SRT-10 from 2000s or the original Dodge Lil’ Red Express from the late 1970s.

Gallery: Ram Rebel TRX Spy Photos

18 Photos

The hotly anticipated TRX is going to be more than just a regular 1500 with a Hellcat engine transplant as we’re sure Ram has thoroughly beefed up its workhorse for the new performance derivative. Aside from the more aggressive exterior design, we’re expecting the TRX to feature numerous off-road goodies including a generous ground clearance and a tough suspension setup.

It will be interesting how the TRX will stack up against the Raptor, which is getting ready for the generation switch based on the new F-150. You can rest assured we’ll be comparing the performance trucks once Ram will share all the juicy numbers of its off-road-focused truck. For the time being, all we know is the TRX has “otherworldly power” and can travel to “places you thought you could never go, until now.”

The livestream will start at 12 PM EDT. If you're watching from Europe, that's 4 PM GMT.