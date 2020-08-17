The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, is set to hit theaters around the globe in November this year featuring no fewer than four Aston Martin cars. Among them are the iconic DB5, a classic Aston Martin V8; and the British brand’s latest GT, the DBS Superleggera. To celebrate the launch of the film - and its own role in it - Aston Martin has just announced two exclusive models are joining its lineup.

The Vantage and DBS Superleggera 007 Editions will both be available in limited numbers and were developed in cooperation with Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division. Both models are already available to order with first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

Starting with the Vantage 007 Edition, it’s been designed with inspiration from the Aston Martin V8, which was first featured in The Living Daylights movie in 1987. The vehicle comes equipped with a unique mesh grille and chrome bezel, as well as Cumberland Grey exterior paint over an obsidian black leather interior.

Two very interesting movie references are a part of the package - a set of Living Daylights inspired limited edition skis and ski rack, as well as embroidered 96.6 radio station frequency on the sun visors as a reference to the Russian police frequency Bond used to aid his escape in The Living Daylights.

The second car is a DBS Superleggera limited to just 25 units. The 007 Edition benefits from Ceramic Grey exterior paint with contrasting black carbon fiber roof, mirror caps, splitter, diffuser, and rear spoiler. There’s also a set of design-matching 21-inch wheels. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V12 engine delivering 715 horsepower (526 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters).

“Creating a 007 Edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond,” Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Vice-President and Chief Creative Officer, comments. “It is an honor to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history.”