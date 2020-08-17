The Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini are both high-end SUVs with twin-turbo V8 engines, all-wheel drive, and automatic transmissions, but that’s where the similarities end. One focuses more on luxury and comfort while the other is basically a supercar on stilts built primarily with speed in mind. The performance gap – at least in terms of acceleration – is perfectly illustrated in a new drag race courtesy of Lovecars on YouTube.

Aston Martin kicked off production of the DBX only a little over a month ago and it has already been pitted against another speedy SUV in a drag race. Being down on power by 100 hp and 150 Nm (111 pound-feet) are significant handicaps the British luxury SUV can’t overcome for the time being, although a DBX AMR could fix that in the following years.

Even though the DBX was impressively quick off the line and managed to briefly take the lead, the considerably more powerful Lamborghini engine helped the Urus recover the lost ground and ultimately take the win. It was a somewhat surprisingly close drag race taking into account the Aston Martin is also a tad heavier than its opponent.

It’s worth mentioning the DBX doesn’t have launch control, which is why the man driving the Lamborghini turned it off to level the playing field. The Urus did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.29 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.38 seconds at 118.5 mph while the Aston Martin completed the sprint in 4.48 seconds en route to a quarter mile in 12.52 seconds at 117.7 mph.

The Urus flexed its raging bull muscles in the 0-100-0 mph test by obliterating the DBX after turning on launch control. The biggest carbon-ceramic brakes ever fitted to a production car obviously also helped, allowing the LM002’s spiritual successor to complete the task considerably sooner. Fun fact: the Urus did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds or 0.3s quicker than what Lamborghini claims.

The Urus’ extra oomph only matters when it comes to bragging rights as in 99 percent of day-to-day driving, the DBX is plenty powerful and quick even when compared to the world’s quickest-accelerating SUV.