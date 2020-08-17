The design of any new Volkswagen Golf is hardly a surprise - the Wolfsburg-based company usually takes the traditional approach with its global bestseller, and it’s safe to say the upcoming Golf Variant won’t make a difference. A batch of new spy photos comes to confirm that revealing the car almost in full months before its official debut.

These prototypes were caught testing on public roads in Germany and were wearing almost no camouflage. The front end is obviously not really a secret as it will be identical to the Golf 8 hatchback. At the back, there’s tape covering portions of the taillights but everything else seems to be in its final production form.

Gallery: VW Golf Variant new spy photos

10 Photos

While not the most anticipated new model of the year, the Golf Variant is an important addition to Volkswagen’s European portfolio. Despite the SUV and crossover boom, the Old Continent is still hungry for practical wagons and the new Golf Variant will arrive as a direct competitor for the wagon versions of the Ford Focus, Skoda Octavia, SEAT Leon, Peugeot 308, etc.

The Golf Variant should share its engine range with the Golf hatchback, which means a rich selection of gasoline, diesel, and electrified powertrains will be available. There’s no word yet on a new Golf R Variant, as well as another Golf GTD Variant, but we hope the two performance variants will join the lineup at some point later during the model’s lifecycle.

What’s more important for a wagon, however, is the cargo space. Given how the new Golf has the exact same 380-liter (13.4-cubic feet) boot as its predecessor, we won’t be surprised if the new Golf Variant continues with roughly the same 605 liters (21.3 cubic feet) as before.

Look for an official debut in the next few months. Probably next year, the Golf Variant will be joined by the rugged Golf Alltrack.