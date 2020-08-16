Just like that we have what appears to be a timely spy video of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor right on the eve of the launch of the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. While 2021 isn't that far away anymore, this pretty much means that the next-generation Raptor has already pretty much been in the works. We do know a new Raptor will be making its appearance soon and is supposedly only available in the four-door SuperCrew body. This video seems to support that theory. The video itself was posted on a 4th Generation Ford F-150 forum, and shows the vehicle driving around surface streets and a bit of the freeway.

To those who remember, the Ford F-150 Raptor lost its V8 powerplant back in 2017 in favor of the EcoBoost V6, and this video might just prove that the V8 is back. Sure, the audio is a bit lackluster because of the device's microphone, plus the freeway shots are all just wind noise, but those who can better decipher the exhaust note at some of the intersection portions can chime in. Some people are saying that it sounds like the V6 with a modified exhaust, while others say that the lack of the EcoBoost whine means that the V8 is back.

In any case, the video does give us a clear shot of the truck's lines, proportions, and huge tires. Much of the other major details are still covered up behind the usual camo you'll find on test mules. Could the upcoming Raptor be available with the turbo V6 and the V8?

It wouldn't be too far of, considering that the Ram 1500 TRX will be rocking several engines at launch to cover the pricing game. Let's see how it plays out, and we're looking forward to a heated battle between these two trucks very soon.