It's only a few days left until the big reveal of the hotly anticipated 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, a truck that has its sights set right on the Ford Raptor. And with those few days comes another teaser video, consisting of a lot of dust, exhaust sounds, but not a whole lot of seconds. It was pretty quick getting to the official August 17 reveal at 12:00 pm Eastern, with Ram only confirming the reveal in June of this year. What started as a concept in 2016 quickly became a hit and a production model had to be around the corner.

Its main competitor, the Ford Raptor, remained unchallenged for many years, and it's great to see another entry spicing things up in the rather barren super off-roading pickup truck category. While the video lasts only ten seconds, the narrator hints at the acceleration of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, stating that it does zero to sixty in – cue a hard cut with the exhaust note. Thing is, though, many people were quick to pick up (pun intended) on the number of seconds from the engine note until the date reveal, stating that it could hint at a 4 second (or a bit more) acceleration time. Of course, whether that's on or off-road, remains to be seen.

The top Ram 1500 TRX is armed with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the Hellcat, which is capable of 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) in certain models. While it might not be that much, were still hoping for a little over 700 hp (522 kW) in top-spec, with less power and more affordable choices for those powered by the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and 3.6-liter V6.

All models will most likely come with an eight-speed auto only. Expect more than capable off-road ability thanks to an uprated suspensions setup, off-road modes, and nifty tech in the form of stability control, throttle sensitivity settings, shift points, and various feedback settings.