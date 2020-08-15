The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is a fast car – there isn't a shadow of doubt about that. We've seen it run a race track and almost beat a McLaren 720S, while a previous drag race showed us that it can eat the British supercar in a straight line.

In fact, the 911 Turbo is so fast, it was like a camera car in this drag race. The battle is between a BMW M8 Competition and a Nissan GT-R showered with fancy Liberty Walk body kits. We've seen this build before, though this GT-R below wasn't exactly what you'd see in the video above.

The BMW M8 Competition, of course, is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the heaviest of the three at 4,299 pounds (1,950 kilograms).

The Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R, which runs on semi-slicks, is powered by a tweaked (most likely) 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 690 hp (515 kW) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of pull. Surprisingly, it isn't the heaviest of the three at 3,858 lbs (1,750 kg).

Of course, the fastest and quickest of the three – based on this drag race – was the 911 Turbo S. Its 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six churns out 641 hp (478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twists. It tips the scales at 3,638 lbs (1,650 kg) only.

The 911 Turbo S is the clear winner of these multiple rounds of drag race, but how about the GT-R and the M8? Watch the video on top and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.