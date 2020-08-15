We've seen Hennessey Performance dyno test its latest tuned creation before, the Lamborghini Urus. Take note that on paper, the Urus makes 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

On the dyno, however, the Audi-derived 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Urus makes 546 hp (407 kW) and 606 lb-ft (822 Nm) of pull at the wheels. The Texas tuner applied its HPE750 performance upgrade to the super SUV, which increased the power output to 620 hp (462 kW) and 730 lb-ft (990 Nm) of torque sent to all four wheels. These represent a 74 hp and 124 lb-ft of update.

To showcase this performance, Hennessey pits the HPE750 against a stock vehicle – a Rolls-Royce Wraith. Yes, we know, a tuned SUV versus a stock luxury vehicle drag race sounds like a mismatch, but remember that the Wraith and the Urus are on the same ground on paper.

With a twin-turbo V12 under its hood, the Wraith makes 623 hp (465 kW) and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm) of torque, at least in its Black Badge iteration. The Urus in stock form is already at an advantage, but wait until you see it race the luxury coupe with the HPE750 update.

As mentioned on the sub-headline above, the result of this drag race wasn't surprising at all, with power advantage and all-wheel drivetrain telling us that the Italian SUV won this race. But how far was the gap between the two? You can watch the video on top of this page.

The HPE750 upgrade for the Urus is now available from Hennessey for $24,950 plus vehicle shipping costs. You may also choose to apply the upgrade to an Audi RS Q8. Just give Hennessey four weeks to build your super SUV.