

The Ford Bronco has a lot to prove to the market place. Sure the Bronco is the most exciting release of the year but the Bronco Sport little brother will have to work very hard to prove that it’s a real Bronco. With a more affordable price tag, fuel-efficient drivetrain, and unibody construction the Bronco Sport may sound like a branding cash grab, but based on its testing in Moab, UT the Bronco Sport is a serious SUV.



Moab Utah is America’s off-road destination where off-road enthusiasts flock to prove their off-road driving skills and the capabilities of their SUVs and trucks. In Ford’s latest Bronco marketing series, we get to see the all-new Bronco in various trims tackling the difficult terrain of Moab to show customers exactly what their reserved Bronco will be able to do. This test is especially exciting for Bronco Sport.



The Bronco Sport has the most to prove to customers who are very skeptical that the tiny family SUV can handle a difficult trial. Based on the videos released from the field were quite impressed. This family-friendly SUV is far more capable then you’d imagine tackling tough obstacles and trials in its stock trim with factory tires.





Thanks to advanced tech, the Bronco Sport can easily handle situations where a locking differential was required but previous generation SUVs. The ability to handle rock crawling along with sand dunes, and rough trails, proves the Bronco Sport is more than just badge engineering, and it a true off-road performance product.



Pushing the Bronco Sport to its limits proves that building a baby Bronco was far more than a shameless cash grab by Ford. This is an off-road machine all its own and a worthy standard-bearer of the Bronco nameplate.