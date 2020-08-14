It looks like there could be some internal flexing going on between the truck brands under the General Motors umbrella. GMC made a big deal about its six-way MultiPro tailgate when the current-generation GMC Sierra launched in 2018. It's long been speculated that the trick gate would make its way to the Chevrolet Silverado, and that day might be close at hand. Sort of, anyway.

We say sort of for several reasons. GM Authority reports the special tailgate is coming midway through the 2021 model year, which would suggest an arrival sometime around January or February. However, the report rightfully mentions the coronavirus pandemic as a possible fly in the ointment that could lead to delays. And we've most definitely witnessed numerous delays in the automotive realm over the last few months.

The second reason is that it might not be called the MultiPro tailgate. GM loves to carve out individual brand identity, so in its transition from the GMC Sierra to the Chevrolet Silverado, the name could change to MultiFlex. Also, it may not simply be a new name on the same gate, as the report mentions rumors of design updates to give the Silverado something a bit different from the Sierra. Some criticism as fallen to MultiPro for not being trailer-friendly in some configurations. This could be an opportunity to launch a modest update for both trucks.

The report doesn't mention a specific source for this information, so take it with a grain of salt for now. It also renews questions about the GMC's CarbonPro bed migrating to the Silverado. Last year we reported it was likely, but no timeframe was known. A modest refresh is expected to befall the Silverado for the 2022 model year, so that could be a good time to offer the carbon fiber bed as an option.

It would be pricey, however, as the current GMC CarbonPro Edition truck starts at over $66,000. That's uncomfortably close to a Silverado 1500 decked out with every option you can get.