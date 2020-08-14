Ford will help close the Peterson Automotive Museum’s Car Week on Sunday with a surprise – the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition. The Dearborn-based automaker blasted a short, though revealing teaser video across social media Friday afternoon, saying the model would be “coming soon.” The video lays the new GT over the No. 98 Ford GT40 Mk II, the basis for the unique heritage package, in fits and flashes, providing a clear look at the supercar.

We can see a White GT with a bold red stripe on the door outlining the blackened 98. The lighting isn’t the greatest, but the GT appears to feature gold wheels, just like the iconic Mk II that won the inaugural 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966. We can’t see if the GT features the same black hood and asymmetrical red stripe on the front bumper as the Daytona-winning racer.

The 2021 Heritage Edition model isn’t Ford’s first for the model. The automaker has offered the ’66, ’67, and ’68 Heritage Edition models. All have honored Ford’s past racing victories with the GT, bringing the iconic Gulf Oil livery to the car’s cutting-edge design. Earlier this year, Ford introduced the Liquid Carbon that put the car’s carbon-fiber body panels on full display under a unique clear coat. The special edition car requires three extra weeks to build because of the hand-built body.

Ford also gave the GT, not just the Liquid Carbon model, some more pep to its step for 2020, upping the engine’s output. The GT’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 now produces 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts), a 13-hp gain. The GT also received a new engine calibration that broadened the torque curve. Inside the mill, Ford upgraded the pistons and ignition coils. The automaker tweaked the styling, altering the buttress air ducts to increase airflow to the engine. We’ll know more about the 2021 GT Heritage Edition model and the model’s new Studio Collection Graphics Package in a few days on Sunday, August 16, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.