General Motors filed an application for a trademark for a logo showing Hummer EV (see above) in the United States on August 7, 2020. The paperwork says this emblem is for "motor land vehicles; bicycles; apparatus for locomotion by land."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has not granted GM protection for this logo yet. This process generally takes several months. However, it seems pretty clear that this is what the company intends to use on the forthcoming GMC Hummer EV.

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV

5 Photos

The "Hummer" portion of this logo appears to be identical to the font treatment on the released images of the vehicle's grille. For example, there are hard edges in the downstrokes of the letters in the center.

The Hummer EV will be a four-door pickup making more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) from up to three electric motors. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) will take around 3.0 seconds.

It'll use GM's Ultium battery pack that will be able to support 50-kilowatt-hour to 200-kWh capacities, and this will mean a range of up to 400 miles (644 kilometers). The truck will also support charging at up 350 kilowatts.

The cabin will have a mix of high-tech and utilitarian features. There will be large screens for the instruments and infotainment. Owners will also be able to remove the roof panels for an open-air experience.

The GMC Hummer EV will debut this fall but won't be on sale until 2021 as a 2022 model year product. The starting price will allegedly be around $70,000. The heavily updated Detroit-Hamtramck factory will build the vehicle.