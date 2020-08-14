Hopping into a new Chevy or GMC will be cheaper for some customers thanks to GM’s latest incentive if they act fast. A new report from Cars Direct highlights the new deal the Detroit automaker offers, but it’s only available to specific customers – those who already own a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram vehicle. And you don’t even have to trade it in to receive the discount.

All qualifying customers have to prove they own a 2006 or newer vehicle from one of those brands, and they can save $750 when purchasing and $250 when leasing. The program started last Friday, according to the publication, which cites dealer incentive bulletins. However, qualifying customers will have to act soon – the offer is only available through August 31.

It’s not a significant incentive, though Cars Direct did discover that customers could stack the deal with others worth up to 15-percent off some models. However, customers won’t be able to get a sweet deal on a new 2020 Corvette. The incentive is only available for specific 2020 GM models: Equinox, Silverado 1500 Crew Cab, GMC Terrain, and Sierra 1500 Crew Cab. It’s possible to save over $8,100 on an Terrain, according to the publication’s calculations. However, the availability of the other incentives depends can depend on the model’s configuration.

The new incentive from GM targeting current owners of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles customers comes as the two battle in court. Last year, GM filed a lawsuit alleging FCA bribed United Auto Workers union officials during contract negotiations to lower labor costs and hurt GM. A judge dismissed the suit in early July, though GM has asked the court to reinstate the lawsuit citing new evidence. FCA continues to deny the allegations. Either way, GM’s new incentive comes at a peculiar time.