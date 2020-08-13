Mark your calendars for August 17 – that's when we'll get our first glimpse at the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX. The long-awaited performance pickup finally debuts on Monday, and in anticipation, the company has released another teaser that gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

Unfortunately, like the other TRX teasers before it, this one is pretty vague. The 25-second clip only shows a handful of quick shots of the truck, either hidden behind plumes of sand or way off in the distance, with a dramatic narrator asking, "Who will tame the world's most treacherous, unforgiving terrain?" The Ram TRX, we'd guess.

Expect the top-tier Ram 1500 TRX to pack the Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is good for as much as 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) in certain models. We're hoping that the Ram TRX packs that much, but it's unlikely. Still, the truck should produce more than 700 hp (522 kW) in top-spec, with a less powerful but more affordable model using a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 instead. An eight-speed automatic will likely be the only gearbox available.

But the Ram 1500 TRX won't just be about power. As this teaser proves, the Ram will be plenty capable off-road thanks to a more robust suspension setup and various off-road drive modes. It's even rumored that drivers will be able to adjust things like stability control, throttle sensitivity, and shift points at the touch of a button.

We'll know much more about the new Ram TRX when it debuts on Monday. Production should kick off in the fourth quarter of this year before it goes on sale sometime in 2021, but no word on pricing just yet. Stay tuned Monday at noon Eastern time to watch the full reveal.