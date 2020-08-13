The Chevrolet Corvette C8 comes with many different options, but a high wing still isn’t available. Luckily, Victor Racing has you covered with an easy-to-fit, carbon fiber option for the C8.

Before we start a war in the comments, we are aware of the high wing that is available as a dealer-option, but this carbon variant is on another level. This is no Lamborghini Countach special that is drilled in after you receive your new ride. Not only is this model 70 inches wide, but it’s styled after the C8.R racecar. It won’t immediately transform your vehicle into Jordan Taylor’s Corvette racer, but it is eager to please.

Gallery: Corvette C8 High Wing

13 Photos

The Victor Racing product will be available for $1,699 and is more than just a piece of carbon you slap on your car. While it isn’t the active wing that the company has made previously, this version will come with three levels of adjustability to optimize your track day experience. Sure, it looks good, but also it has been tested in the max downforce setting up to 140 mph (225 kph) with no issues.

Aerolarri is the first to stock the VR brand wing and are selling it with specially made endcaps. While not pictured in the press photos, bare-carbon versions styled after the C8.R or SR-71 Blackbird will be available for $249. However, the brand has a launch-period special where they will throw in the end caps for free.

While that is all well and good, you may be curious about how the new wing will fit onto your pride and joy. As the Victor Racing option lies further back than stock models, some drilling is required. We’ll let you decide if you like that or not, but if you want it on your vehicle, know that you’ve gotta be committed — fortunately, the wing doesn’t restrict your view out of the rear-view mirror.

Aside from taking a power drill to your Vette, the wing is pretty straightforward to fit. An aluminum support plate goes under the decklid that acts as a guide to show you exactly where to drill.