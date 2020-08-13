The 2021 Ford Bronco will be available with a dizzying array of accessories upon its arrival in the spring. In a new video, The Bronco Nation gets to check out a few of them. It's tech that could make your ownership of the SUV even more enjoyable.

Let's say you plan to take your new Bronco tailgating, company, or anywhere a sturdy, extendable surface would be useful. Then, the SUV's slide-out tailgate should be on your shopping list. It secures to the cargo floor to create a load-bearing platform that pulls out. According to the person in this video, the piece can hold the weight of two adults or even act as a step for accessing the roof.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Trail Rig, Bronco Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Tow RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concepts

20 Photos

If you're looking for a compromise between the Bronco's hard and soft roof choices, then there's an accessory for that, too. The best top has an opening, soft section over the heads of the front occupants, and the rest is solid. The idea is that it's far easier for drivers to flip open the section above them without needing to stop to remove a panel.

Finally, the clip shows off the ability to remove the side windows from the Bronco's cargo area. The process looks simple. A person presses a button on the panel inside the cabin. From the outside, angle the glass outward and slide it out.

Ford reportedly has over 150 accessories coming for the Bronco's launch. The company's Adventure concepts (gallery above) offer a taste of what to expect. Whether you purely intend to go off-roading, haul a side-by-side, a support rig, or just want to get into the wilderness to go fishing, the automaker is going to have the specialized gear you're looking for.