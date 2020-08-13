ABT is celebrating its 125th birthday in 2021 and is doing so in the ABT way. The tuner has announced a limited-edition Audi RSQ8-R that crams enough power under the hood to make a Ferrari blush. ABT does it with a host of hardware and software upgrades while taking the crossover’s styling up a few notches with a carbon-fiber-rich body kit. ABT said it’ll produce just 125 examples of the super crossover.

The tuned crossover’s most compelling feature is its powertrain. Audi sends the RSQ8 out from the factory with 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque powering all four wheels, which is plenty. ABT ups that to 740 hp (544 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque. The tuner achieves those numbers by installing its engine control unit, which works in conjunction with a new intercooler, building off its 700-hp upgrade for the model. The additional power unlocks a higher top speed – 195 miles per hour (315 miles per hour).

Gallery: ABT Audi RSQ8-R

20 Photos

The RSQ8-R gets a visual upgrade, too. At the back, ABT installs its exhaust system with 4.0-inch (102-millimeter) quad exhaust outlets. An aero package adds several carbon-fiber body parts: fender extensions, rear skirt add-on, mirror caps, wheelhouse vents, rear spoiler, and more. The crossover also gets 23-inch ABT High Performance HR wheels with 295/35 R23 tires.

Inside, ABT again works its magic to set the crossover apart. The tuner starts with the steering wheel, replacing it with its own upgrade. ABT also adds its own start-stop switch cover and shift knob cover. The door sills receive “1 of 125” as an announcement of the crossover’s exclusivity to passengers. Then there’s the required badging, branding, and logos throughout, and the floor mats – the Ringo of interior car accessories. Those looking for the untamed Audi crossover shouldn’t miss out on the ABT RSQ8-R