The 2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda6 will be available with a Carbon Edition package. Beyond a few details, the company is waiting to disclose the full specifics and pricing until closer to their launch.
All of the Carbon Edition models wear the exterior color Polymetal Gray with black trim. The vehicles ride on wheels with a dark finish. The cabin gets red leather upholstery with matching stitching and black accents around the interior. Heated front seats come standard. These vehicles also get driver assistance features like rear cross-traffic alert, radar cruise control, and Smart Brake Support.
Mazda has had a tough time in the United States in 2020. Through July, the company's volume is down 5.5 percent. Its only product showing increasing sales so far is the CX-9, which is up 12.7 percent for the year to date.
This year, the automaker also had to postpone the construction of the factory in Alabama because of COVID-19. The $1.6 billion joint venture with Toyota was supposed to begin manufacturing vehicles in 2021, but the businesses had to push back the opening date until later in that year.
The company is trying to stay fresh with introductions like these Carbon Edition models and the updates for the 2021 Mazda3. The automaker's little car gains two engine options: a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 155 hp (115 kW).
A new generation of the Mazda6 reportedly arrives in late 2022. The sedan would allegedly be very different from the current one by adopting a rear-wheel-drive layout. Power comes from a new inline-six engine that might make around 350 hp (261 kW).
IRVINE, Calif. (Aug. 13, 2020) – From dynamic driving characteristics to profound styling, each vehicle in Mazda’s lineup is developed to perform on the roads as well as enrich owners’ lives and ignite their passions. The Carbon Edition offers a new way for owners to pursue the road they believe in and seek new paths. Mazda North American Operations today announces new Carbon Edition models for the upcoming 2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6.
Each Carbon Edition will feature a bold color scheme that helps represent individuality. The combination of Polymetal Gray exterior paint color, red leather interior with black accents inside and out, are not only beautiful and sophisticated, but also exudes strength and passion. Refined exterior accents, such as black metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels and gloss black door mirrors, among other details, help calm the mind. While the ambiance of the cabin is set with red leather seats contrasted by black honeycomb interior trimming and red stitching to help stir emotions and invoke inspiration.
The 2021 CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6 Carbon Edition vehicles will be well-appointed with numerous premium amenities, such as Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Bose® premium audio and heated front seat that will provide convenience fans can enjoy. Most of Mazda’s i-Activsense safety features, such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go and Smart Brake Support, are all equipped on these models to help offer peace of mind for every journey on the road.
Pricing and specific features for the Carbon Edition vehicles will be announced in accordance with their respective 2021 Mazda vehicle announcement.
