There are few official details available about the Ford Maverick, so any morsel of info that comes out is illuminating. For example, the little truck reportedly has a sliding rear window, according to info from Ford Authority.

It's not clear whether the panel would have manual or power operation. However, the latter seems more likely because of the truck's four-door layout in spy shots. It would be quite a stretch drivers to reach backward and slide the rear window with their hand.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Renderings

5 Photos

Having a sliding rear window isn't too surprising of a feature for the Maverick. The same functionality is available on the Ranger and F-150, not to mention lots of other pickups going back decades.

However, Motor1.com's Brazilian edition notes that the little Fiat Toro truck available in that market only has a fixed rear window. Being able to open the panel is a potential selling point for the Ford.

Ford Authority claims the Maverick rides on the automaker's C2 platform that the Bronco Sport and Escape use. There's also a competing rumor about the little truck sharing underpinnings with the Transit Connect van.

Ford intends to build the Maverick in Mexico. Current info suggests that the truck would go on sale in Brazil first and then be available in the United States.

The version of the Maverick for South America might come standard with front-wheel drive but with an all-wheel-drive option. The expectation is that the all-paw setup would be the only layout available in the US.

Look for sales to start in the US in either very late 2021 or early 2022. Prices would reportedly start at $20,000 or less to create a suitable distinction with the $24,110 Ranger.