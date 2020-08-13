Ford is going all out for the Bronco’s birthday as no fewer than five concepts have been developed to emphasize the SUV’s outdoorsy nature. Having announced there would be more than 200 factory-backed accessories for the big Bronco and 100+ for the Bronco Sport, the Blue Oval is now demonstrating how the fullsize model and its unibody cousin can be configured to suit various needs.

Starting off with the big Bronco, the two-door Badlands-based Trail Rig concept pictured below packs a variety of nifty features, including tube doors and a winch that has an impressive pulling capacity of 10,000 pounds. The off-roader has also been equipped with a Yakima rack on the roof where you’ll also notice the light bar. Rounding off the upgrades are the recovery boards and recovery kit, while on the inside there are heavy-duty floor mats.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Trail Rig, Bronco Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Tow RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concepts

20 Photos

Up next is the Bronco Fishing Guide concept based on the Outer Banks trim. As its name implies, it’s been designed for amateur and professional anglers alike and it accommodates a fishing rod holder and a Yakima roof rack. The four-door SUV boasts a first-row soft-top to enable an open-air experience and comes fitted with a safari bar and auxiliary lights.

Moving on to the Bronco Sport, the Badlands-based Trail Rig is loaded with Yakima goodies, including high-lift jack and axe holders, crossbars, recovery/off-road gear mounts, and a roof rack. Ford Performance provided the jerry cans and recovery boards, while the one-inch lift kit, nudge bar, and LED off-road lights come to complete the package.

As for the Bronco Sport Tow RZR concept, it also started off as a Badlands before getting Ford's optional Class II Trailer Tow package to tow a Polaris RZR XP Turbo 1000. It’s also been specified with a Yakima cargo rack and basket for additional storage.

Last but not least, the fifth concept goes by the name of Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol and is also based on the Badlands trim. It serves as a sneak preview of the crew vehicles that will take part in the Ford-organized Off-Roadeo owner experience events. The first of the four will take place next summer in Austin, Texas and will be open to owners of the big Bronco in both two- and four-doors flavors as well as the Bronco Sport in the Badlands trim.