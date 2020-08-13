Porsche is about to give the Panamera a mid-cycle update to keep it fresh and competitive as it battles the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. The peeps from Zuffenhausen are kicking off the teaser campaign by announcing a hot new derivative of the performance sedan has set a (highly) specific Nürburgring record on July 24. Quoting from the press release, it’s the fastest “Porsche four-door sedan in the 'executive cars' category.”

The record-breaking Panamera has been a long time coming, with first reports about the so-called “Lion” version emerging back in 2019. The claimed 7:10 time is turning out to be overly optimistic as the official time certified by an independent expert witness is of 7 minutes and 29.81 seconds. Porsche says it’s enough to set a new record for a production model in the “executive cars” category.

It’s certainly not the fastest four-door sedan at the Green Hell, with the AMG GT 63 S lapping the famous German track in 7:25.41. Jaguar with its hardcore XE SV Project 8 crossed the finish line in 7:18.36, but some will argue it’s not a legitimate record holder since it had only two seats. The front-wheel-drive Lynk & Co 03 Cyan with its 7:20.1 time is also worth mentioning, albeit that was only a concept.

Getting back to the Panamera at hand, it shaved off about 13 seconds from the Panamera Turbo’s lap time achieved in 2016. Test driver Lars Kern got behind the wheel of the speedy sedan in both instances, with the difference being the new performance was achieved on the full Nürburgring Nordschleife measuring 20.83 kilometers (12.94 miles). Four years ago, the lap took place on the slightly shorter 20.6-km (12.8-mile) course that didn’t include a certain 200-meter (656-feet) section of the track.

While Porsche isn’t willing to spill the beans just yet regarding the car’s technical specifications, we do have some preliminary details. The Panamera benefited from chassis and engine upgrades, along with a reworked electromechanical roll stabilization system and new bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that will be optionally available. The spicy new derivative will have more power and sharper steering, with Porsche saying body control and stability through the corners have been improved as well.

The official reveal is slated to take place at the end of the month when we’ll learn whether this is an upgraded Panamera Turbo or a new member (Turbo S?) of the already extensive lineup.

As a final note, we'll remind you Porsche's other sedan – the fully electric Taycan – did a lap of the Nürburgring in the shorter configuration in an impressive 7:42.

P.S. The Panamera is technically a liftback or a hatchback if you prefer, but the vast majority of people – including Porsche - describe it as being a sedan.