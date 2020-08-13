Needless to say, the Chevy Corvette C8 is the current star of the Golden Bow Tie show, and its worth as a replacement to the seventh-generation Vette is unquestionable. That is, of course, if you're talking about the Stingray. For the higher (and more powerful) trims, the C8 has yet to prove itself worthy, and this video will tell you why.

What you see here is the 2019 Corvette ZR1 – the top-dog American sports car that has won several accolades in its lifetime. The ZR1 remains on top of the Vette food chain, with an official top speed of 212 miles per hour (341 kilometers per hour), making it the fastest production Corvette yet.

But, as proven by Chevy on a previous official top speed run, the Corvette ZR1 can reach speeds of up to 214 mph (344 kph), or 214.88 mph to be exact on a one-way run. Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds wanted to recreate that test on a concrete/asphalt runway and was able to successfully do so (sort of).

As seen on the video embedded on top, the Corvette ZR1 was able to reach 214 mph on Johnny Bohmer's instruments. Although, the exact top speed was declared at 213.649 mph, which isn't entirely a bad figure to look at. The distance recorded for this run was 2.7 mi (4.3 km).

Of note, the Corvette Stingray C8 has officially registered a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). Who knows what's in store for the C8 ZR1. But with a 900-horsepower, twin-turbo hybrid V8 reportedly on the horizon for the new top-spec Vette, we won't be surprised that it will surpass its predecessor in terms of performance.