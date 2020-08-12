The sporty little sedan is available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch.
The Hyundai Elantra N Line arrives to give the sedan's customers a sportier choice. The new iteration wears a more aggressive body and has extra power to back up the meaner looks.
The Elantra N Line uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 195.2 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can select either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The driving experience gets a boost from a stiffer suspension and larger front brakes.
The exterior of the N Line wears a grille with thinner mesh that what's on the regular version of the sedan. A revised lower fascia adds trapezoidal inlets to the corners. Bits of black trim on areas like the mirror caps and side skirts create a subtle color contrast.
At the back, a spoiler integrates into the rear deck. There's also a small diffuser and a pair of chrome exhaust outlets.
The N Line rides on 18-inch wheels. The two-tone design uses a mix of black and metallic with a textured section along the spokes.
Inside, the Elantra N Line features sport seats with leather bolsters. The driver grips a leather-wrapped steering wheel with metallic spokes. There are also bits of metallic trim throughout the cabin.
The sporty sedan also comes with a suite of driver assistance tech. It includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.
Hyundai isn't yet providing specific details about when the Elantra N Line arrives or how much it costs. However, the company is confirming that a Sonata N Line is also on the way in 2020, and the larger sedan uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Hyundai Launches Spirited New Elantra N Line Sedan
Hyundai expands Elantra lineup with N Line and HEV models that will satisfy diverse customer preferences and mobility needs
Elantra N Line’s sporty ‘low and wide’ styling complements its powerful driving performance
The expanded selection will help solidify Elantra’s position in the compact sedan segment
SEOUL, August 13, 2020 – Hyundai Motor Company today launches the new Elantra N Line. The new model is designed and engineered to deliver more enhanced driving fun to the bold new Elantra that launched in April. The N Line model, characterized by N specific design and performance-enhancing elements, offers an attractive entry point to the Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand lineup and will expand Elantra’s appeal to a broader range of customers.
Elantra N Line delivers a spirited driving experience, powered by a 1.6-liter GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 195.2 lb-ft torque. Hyundai engineers implemented several mechanical improvements to Elantra’s suspension to increase stiffness for a gripping performance, aided by 18- inch alloy wheels, multi-link independent rear suspension and larger front brake rotors.
Driver-oriented features, such as paddle shifters and Drive Mode Selector system, enable a racing- inspired experience behind the wheel. Interior design elements, including a leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes, N sport seats with leather bolsters, gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts, and alloy pedals, complement Elantra’s sporty exterior styling.
N Line design elements complement a dynamic driving experience
Elantra N Line’s ‘low and wide’ exterior styling and ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme imparts a look of sophisticated sportiness. Elantra’s cascade grille gets a more aggressive look with an N Line badge and intricate geometric pattern. Arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling while giving the model a high-performance image.
Elantra N Line’s sporty side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels accentuate the fastback sedan’s low and wide aesthetic. From the side, the car’s dynamic styling is defined by arrow-like creases in its body panels that suggest forward motion. Glossy black molding on the wheel wells, side-view mirrors and side skirts provide a touch of modern sophistication to the overall appearance.
Elantra N Line’s fastback profile merges with a sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and further express the low and wide aesthetic through horizontal lines. The integrated spoiler, chrome twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car’s performance-inspired styling.
Hyundai also launched N performance parts for those who want to further customize Hyundai N Line models to suit their preference. The N performance parts provide a more dynamic driving experience beyond the base model, allowing customers to get more of the N experience.
An array of driver assist, safety and convenience features add to the N experience, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). In addition, Elantra N Line owners get a Hyundai Digital Key, Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Following the launch of the new Elantra N Line, Hyundai plans to launch Sonata N Line with 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI engine in 2020 to further expand the N Line lineup.
New Elantra Hybrid Electric on the way
Elantra Hybrid is due to go on sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020; sales in global markets will follow soon after. It is the first new Elantra hybrid in 11 years since the launch of Elantra LPI Hybrid in 2009.
Elantra Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. The permanent- magnet electric motor will deliver 32 kW, powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in Elantra Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric-only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 miles per gallon.
“The new Elantra lineup, with N Line and HEV variants, will satisfy a wider variety of customers. The N Line model will appeal to customers who favor a sporty look and spirited driving performance while the HEV model will appeal to those who prefer high fuel efficiency,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “The expanded selection will help solidify Elantra’s position in the compact sedan segment.”