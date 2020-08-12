The Hyundai Elantra N Line arrives to give the sedan's customers a sportier choice. The new iteration wears a more aggressive body and has extra power to back up the meaner looks.

The Elantra N Line uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 195.2 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can select either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The driving experience gets a boost from a stiffer suspension and larger front brakes.

The exterior of the N Line wears a grille with thinner mesh that what's on the regular version of the sedan. A revised lower fascia adds trapezoidal inlets to the corners. Bits of black trim on areas like the mirror caps and side skirts create a subtle color contrast.

At the back, a spoiler integrates into the rear deck. There's also a small diffuser and a pair of chrome exhaust outlets.

The N Line rides on 18-inch wheels. The two-tone design uses a mix of black and metallic with a textured section along the spokes.

Inside, the Elantra N Line features sport seats with leather bolsters. The driver grips a leather-wrapped steering wheel with metallic spokes. There are also bits of metallic trim throughout the cabin.

The sporty sedan also comes with a suite of driver assistance tech. It includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.

Hyundai isn't yet providing specific details about when the Elantra N Line arrives or how much it costs. However, the company is confirming that a Sonata N Line is also on the way in 2020, and the larger sedan uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.