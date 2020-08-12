The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, was canceled this year, but that did not stop Jeep from sharing the fun stuff we should have seen there. The automaker revealed today the Gladiator Farout concept, an overlanding vehicle that looks ready to go wherever it damn pleases. For Jeep, this is a successor to the Gladiator Wayout concept it revealed at last year’s event, and it focuses on an assortment of accessories that make the pickup a camper’s dream.

The Gladiator’s most striking feature is the tent in the truck bed, a fully enclosed roof-top contraption Jeep says opens and retracts in seconds. It measures 16-feet long and 7.5-feet tall and can sleep up to four people. Inside, there’s a “warm, inviting wood-lined interior,” ambient lighting, hanging racks, table space, and built-in seats. There’s also a fully functional refrigerator and stove. Inside the cabin, there’s dark blue leather, orange stitching, and plaid flannel seat inserts.

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept

2 Photos

Powering the concept is Jeep’s 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 that will become available in the Gladiator lineup for the 2021 model year. It goes on sale in the pickup in Q3 2020, but order books are open now. It produces a stout 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque. That gets routed to all four 17-inch wheels, which feature 37-inch mud-terrain tires wrapped around them. The truck also features a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit, a modified Gladiator Rubicon bumper equipped with a 12,000-pound Warn winch, custom front and rear rock rails, and Fox performance shocks.

Jeep finished the concept in a new “Earl” body color with chartreuse – a pale green/yellow – accents on the hood, rear tailgate tow hooks, badging, shocks, and more. While this is just a concept, Jeep’s robust aftermarket makes building a Farout equivalent surprisingly easy. It’s the latest example showing off how customizable the new Gladiator is, and just one of the possibilities.