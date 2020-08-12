The sprint to 60 mph allegedly happens in under 2.2 seconds.
The Hyperion XP-1 sounds like the name of a spaceship from a 1950s sci-fi movie, but it's actually a forthcoming hydrogen-electric supercar that promises a 1,016-mile (1,635-kilometer) range. After months of teasers, the debut is here.
The hydrogen fuel cell module generates electric power that motivates all four wheels, and there's a three-speed transmission. The layout lets the supercar hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under 2.2 seconds. The top speed is estimated to be above 221 mph (356 kph).
Keeping the vehicle lightweight is a major focus of the design and allows for a curb weight below 2,275 pounds (1,248 kilograms). The XP-1 uses a carbon-titanium monocoque chassis with titanium-reinforced composting bodywork. The vehicle stores its hydrogen in carbon fiber tanks.
The XP-1's body has smooth styling with flying buttresses that run behind the doors. These pieces serve two purposes. They are active aerodynamic elements that improve high-speed cornering. In addition, they function as solar panels capable of changing positions to follow the trajectory of the sun.
Inside, the XP-1 is a high-tech place. Unfortunately, the company's video only offers a glimpse of it. The cabin features a 98-inch curved screen with touch-free gesture controls for the tech on the center console. Occupants have a full view of the outside world through a wrap-around glass canopy.
The major flaw of current hydrogen-fueled vehicles is the lack of a refueling infrastructure. Hyperion seems to have a solution in mind because the company says that it has a later announcement about a "plan to revolutionize the hydrogen refueling industry."
Production of the XP-1 begins in 2022, and Hyperion intends to build 300 of them. There's no info on pricing yet.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TECHNOLOGY COMPANY HYPERION DEBUTS ULTIMATE HYDROGEN-ELECTRIC SUPERCAR
Hyperion’s First Prototype, the XP-1, Boasts an Impressive 1,000-Mile Range, Rapid Refueling Capabilities and Space-Age Technology
Orange, Calif. (August 12, 2020) – Hyperion, a Southern California technology company specializing in hydrogen generation, storage and propulsion, today unveiled the XP-1 prototype via video. This is the first chapter of the company’s long-term vision to harness electric energy with hydrogen technology.
Hyperion’s striking inaugural vehicle is the culmination of nearly 10 years of development, testing, and research in hydrogen technology by over 200 researchers and scientists. Aimed at eliminating range anxiety compared to other electrics, the XP-1 features an impressive 1,000-mile range – this allows drivers the freedom to travel long distances with peace of mind. Thanks to hydrogen storage technology within the vehicle, the XP-1 can be recharged in less than five minutes at public stations. The vehicle stores electric energy via fuel cell systems versus heavy lithium ion batteries, providing all the benefits of electric motors found in traditional electric vehicles, without the added weight, extended charging times, battery degradation and cost prohibitive recyclability.
“The XP-1 was partially designed to function as an educational tool for the masses. Aerospace engineers have long understood the advantages of hydrogen as the most abundant, lightest element in the universe and now, with this vehicle, consumers will experience its extraordinary value proposition,” said Angelo Kafantaris, Hyperion CEO and founding member. “This is only the beginning of what can be achieved with hydrogen as an energy storage medium. The potential of this fuel is limitless and will revolutionize the energy sector.”
The XP-1’s hydrogen fuel cell provides electric energy to all four wheels via powerful motors. Due to its near instantaneous power delivery and lightweight design, the XP-1 is capable of reaching 0-60 mph in under 2.2 seconds. Since this zero emissions system also eliminates the need for heavy batteries, acceleration, braking, handling and powertrain efficiency are vastly improved when compared to traditional electric and hybrid vehicles. The XP-1’s hydrogen storage system is not affected by extreme temperatures, enabling the vehicle to consistently and reliably provide peak performance over extended driving sessions, both on the street and at the track. This is a crucial advantage over battery electric vehicles which require non-stop temperature maintenance. The supercar also utilizes active aerodynamics structures which envelope each side of the vehicle to improve cornering at high speeds. Additionally, these elements double as solar panels, which can articulate to follow the trajectory of the sun.
Hyperion’s XP-1 utilizes some of the most advanced technology in the world, including technology derived from some of the world’s leading aeronautical, engineering firms, and space agencies, including NASA. Hyperion develops spaceflight technology pioneered by NASA for use in commercial applications, such as the XP-1. These technologies include advanced hydrogen systems, power generation technology, and high performance materials.
The Hyperion XP-1 will be produced in the United States beginning in 2022. In addition to the XP-1 prototype, Hyperion will soon provide additional information regarding the company’s plan to revolutionize the hydrogen refueling industry.
For more information about Hyperion or its XP-1 prototype, please visit hyperion.inc.
HYPERION XP-1 SPEC SHEET
Hyperion’s striking inaugural vehicle is the culmination of nearly 10 years of development, testing, and research in hydrogen technology by over 200 researchers and scientists. This is the first chapter of the company’s long-term vision to harness electric energy with hydrogen technology.
PERFORMANCE FIGURES
1,016-Mile Range (55% city, 45% highway)
0-60 MPH Under 2.2 Seconds
Top Speed Over 221+ MPH
PROPULSION/DRIVETRAIN TECHNOLOGY
Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Power Module
Carbon Fiber Hydrogen Storage Systems
High Efficiency Permanent Magnet Electric Motors
All-Wheel Drive
3-Speed Transmission
Ultra-Capacitor Energy Storage
CHASSIS DESIGN
Titanium Reinforced Composite Bodywork
Carbon Titanium Monocoque (Metal-Composite Matrix)
Curb Weight: Under 2,275 lbs.
AERO/SUSPENSION TECHNOLOGY
Fully Independent Double Wishbone Suspension Crafted in Ultralight Space Grade Aluminum Alloy
Active High-Density Solar Panel Wings (“Air Blades”)
Side-Mirrors with Active Articulation
Vortex Forced Air Intake
Kevlar Reinforced Composite Underbody Diffuser
Hydraulic Ride Height Adjustment System
WHEELS/TIRES
Carbon Ceramic Brakes: 18” Front, 17” Rear
Regenerative Braking Technology
Optional Carbon Composite Wheels: 21” Front, 22” Rear
Pirelli P Zero Tires – 255/30 ZR21 Front, 335/25 ZR22 Rear
INTERIOR
Carbon Fiber Seat Structures and Hand-Stitched Leather
98” Curved Screen
Touch-Free Gesture Control for Center Console
Titanium Pedals and Gear Selector
V-Wing Doors inspired by “Winged Victory of Samothrace”
134” Wrap-Around Glass Canopy with privacy tint control
Carbon/Titanium Accents
MANUFACTURING & DELIVERY
100% Engineered, Designed and Hand-Built in the USA
Fully Customizable Color and Trim Options
300 Unit Total Production
Hyperion XP-1 Deliveries Slated to Begin Early 2022
HYPERION REVEALS SNEAK PEEK VIDEO OF HYDROGEN-POWERED ELECTRIC SUPERCAR
Orange, Calif. (July 15, 2020) – The Hyperion Company, Inc, a Southern California-based technology company specializing in hydrogen innovation, today revealed a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated hydrogen-powered supercar, the XP-1. In pursuit of bringing space and aeronautical technology to the road, this radical prototype will utilize an advanced hydrogen-fueled propulsion system and aims to help usher in a new frontier of automotive technology.
Representing a massive leap in personal transportation and sustainable hydrogen power, the XP-1 features a high-performance, zero-emissions hydrogen-electric powertrain combined with technology directly derived from some of the world’s leading aeronautical, engineering firms, and space agencies. When combined, these technologies allow the XP-1 to outperform modern sports cars while boasting unprecedented range, refuel time, endurance, and recyclability; especially when compared to today’s battery-electric vehicles.
“We are extremely excited to launch Hyperion to the world so we can educate people to the benefits of hydrogen-based power systems. As the most abundant element in the universe, the potential is virtually limitless. Our goal is to tell the story of hydrogen with inspiring vehicles and infrastructure solutions.” said Angelo Kafantaris, Hyperion CEO and founding member. “With the debut of the XP-1, we aim to kick-start the final frontier towards a cleaner tomorrow for generations to come.”
The Hyperion XP-1 will be unveiled this August 2020.