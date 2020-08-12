Go for the TRD Pro and you'll be able to order it in Lunar Rock.
One of the oldest SUVs in North America, the Sequoia has been on sale in its second-generation guise for nearly 13 years. Toyota is now attempting to freshen up its Tundra-based fullsize SUV without switching to the next generation through a special edition and a new paint color dubbed as being “out of this world.” Really.
First things first – the Nightshade Edition. It was actually originally unveiled back in February at the Chicago Auto Show and now we know how much it costs. Go for the 4x2 model and you’ll pay $60,120 whereas its 4x4 counterpart is $63,345. For your money’s worth, Toyota takes the Sequoia in the fancier Limited trim and adds black exterior trim for a sinister look.
Customers can get the Sequoia Nightshade Edition in Midnight Black, Magnetic Gray, or Blizzard Pearl, with all featuring darkened chrome badging, fog light surrounds, lower grille, and body moldings. Inside, the special version of Toyota’s body-on-frame SUV features black leather upholstery to round off the dark look.
Initially announced early July, the off-road-ready TRD Pro will eschew the Army Green paint for the 2021 model year to make room for Lunar Rock. Alternatively, the Sequoia in this trim level can be had in Midnight Black, Magnetic Gray, or Super White. Offered exclusively with 4x4, the TRD Pro kicks off from $64,225.
Available with up to eight seats depending on the trim level, the large SUV kicks off at $50,100 MSRP for the base model or $120 more than the previous model year. The most expensive of the lot remains the 4x4 Platinum available from $69,375.
If you’d rather get an all-new Sequoia, you might have to wait a while seeing as how a Toyota insider told us a while back the generation switch won’t happen until 2022 for the 2023MY. Once again, the revamped SUV will stick to its Tundra roots, a pickup truck rumored to arrive in next-gen flavor towards the end of next year for the 2022MY.
Sequoia Marches Ahead with Pricing and All-New Special Edition for 2021 Model Year
Sequoia goes dark with the Nightshade Special Edition
TRD Pro outfitted with Lunar Rock color in 2021
Pricing announced for 2021 Sequoia lineup
PLANO, Texas (August 12, 2020) – Named for California’s massive, majestic redwood trees, the Toyota Sequoia has always been about family adventure. With its robust body-on-frame construction, four-wheel independent suspension, generous ground clearance and 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 engine, the Sequoia is one of the most capable full-size SUVs on the market. With seating for up to eight (seven in TRD Sport, TRD Pro and Platinum and new Nightshade Special edition), the Toyota Sequoia makes a solid candidate for the ultimate family vehicle. It’s all there: roominess, luxury, off-road dexterity, high towing capacity, packaged in rugged yet elegant Toyota SUV design. Moving into 2021, the Sequoia will showcase a new ‘out of this world’ color on the TRD Pro model and takes on the night with the new Nightshade Special Edition.
TRD Pro Receives Cosmic New Color
With a striking new debut, the Sequoia TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup. Other available colors on the TRD Pro include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.
2021 Sequoia Nightshade Edition: Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
With the close of summer comes shorter days and earlier sunsets – the perfect time for the Sequoia Nightshade Edition to make its arrival. While most Toyota Nightshade models are based on SE grade versions, the 2021 Nightshade Sequoia is built on the more luxurious Limited grade model with black leather-trim seating and slightly sinister looking black exterior trim.
Sequoia Nightshade uniquely features darkened chrome ‘Sequoia’ badging, body moldings, and lower grille and fog light surrounds. The Sequoia Nightshade Edition will also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD and will look particularly wicked in Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. For more customization, the Special Edition will also be available in Blizzard Pearl.
Sequoia: Also Big on Safety Features
Sequoia is an SUV large enough to fit the whole family (and then some), and it’s also big on safety. Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) comes standard on every grade of Sequoia, and this active safety system includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Sway Warning System (SWS), Automatic High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). It also includes Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The standard rearview camera on Sequoia helps when parking or positioning a trailer. The backup camera is displayed on the 7-in. high-resolution touchscreen display. The 2021 Sequoia is also equipped with Toyota’s STAR Safety System, which includes: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Traction Control (TRAC), and Smart Stop Technology (SST) brake override. On 4WD models, TRAC is replaced by A-TRAC (Active-Traction Control). All models have a direct tire pressure monitoring system.