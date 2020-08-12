After what looked like an endless string of spy shots, the 2021 Kia Stinger is finally here. Although you might be tempted to say it’s the old model, there are some subtle changes here and there, starting at the front where the headlights employ a new design and modified daytime running lights along with a darker tint.

The most important novelty in terms of design tweaks is at the back where the revised gran tourer now features a full-width brake light and turn signals with 10 individual LEDs forming a checkered flag pattern. Go for one of the more powerful versions, such as the flagship GT pictured here, and the 2021 Kia Stinger will feature larger exhaust tips lending it a more aggressive look.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Stinger facelift

5 Photos

Kia has designed new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels while adding a new color and two optional packages. The Dark Package available in multiple global markets will come with a glossy black rear diffuser and a dark finish for the exhaust tips and rear badge. In North America, there’s a Black Package with 19-inch wheels finished in matte black, a rear wing, and black treatment for the side fender trim and mirror caps.

Stepping inside the cabin, the most notable change is the larger 10.25-inch infotainment replacing the old 8.0-inch setup. Kia mentions the materials used throughout the interior are better than before and customers will get to pick from aluminum or faux carbon fiber trim for the center console. The ambient lighting has been upgraded and there are now 64 selectable colors to create a cozy atmosphere.

Depending on the region, the 2021 Stinger will be offered with a variety of interior packages in multiple colors and with available Nappa leather upholstery. New contrast stitching has been added with the car’s mid-cycle update, and there will be leather and synthetic leather options to choose from.

There’s no word about the engine options just yet, but the 300-hp turbocharged four-cylinder 2.5-liter unit and the 375-hp V6 3.5-liter twin-turbo mill from the Genesis G80 could find their way underneath the Stinger’s hood.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Stinger MSRP $ 33,985 MSRP $ 33,985 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the “E” badge you’re seeing in these images is a South Korean affair as only the KDM-spec Stinger has it. We’re expecting the global version to feature Kia’s revised badge that has surfaced a few times already.

The 2021 Stinger will initially go on sale in its domestic market during the third quarter of the year before arriving in other countries.