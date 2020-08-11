The automobiles were no exception to the excesses of the 1980s. The decade gave us greats like the Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Countach, and even the Delorean DMC-12. In his latest short film, DJ Lucky boy pays homage to the vehicle’s roots in cinema with a hefty Back To The Future theme.

Even aside from its cinematic stardom, the vehicle was already eccentric in its glory days. Sure, John DeLorean gave it gullwing doors and raw stainless steel body panels, but what made it so iconic? One of its hidden jewels was the designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, the same man responsible for automotive beauties like the BMW M1, De Tomaso Mangusta, and MK1 Volkswagen Golf.

Massive kudos go to DJ Lucky boy for matching the vehicle’s aesthetic so well with the cinematography and soundtrack. While he was going about his night drive, minding his own business in the Mercedes-AMG A35, he is interrupted by the boom of DeLorean re-entry. After crossing the flaming tire tracks and laying his eyes on the gullwing beast, the ‘80s vibes skyrocket.

Queue the hard bass and moody lighting because this car looks right at home cruising through dim streets and parking garages. As if the video couldn’t get any more ‘80s, the DJ pulls into an empty gas station to listen to some sick beats on his cassette player -- We wouldn’t have batted an eye if he floated away from the next scene atop Marty’s hoverboard.

While the vehicle is one of the most iconic from its era, its powertrain is a different story. It came with a 130-horsepower (96-kilowatt) 2.9-liter V6 as standard. This collection of numbers meant that the manual-gearbox variant could complete the climb to 60 mph (100 kph) in 8.8 seconds and only manage a top speed of 108 mph (175 kph).