At the end of June, Ram confirmed it would reveal the 2021 1500 TRX this summer, and today the automaker set the date – August 17. The road to production for the TRX started in 2016 when the rugged off-road pickup was just a concept. It took a few years before Ram gave the model a thumbs-up, but the Ford Raptor will now have a proper competitor after going a decade unchallenged.

The powertrain will grab headlines when the TRX debuts. Ram is expected to pack the Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood making at least 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts), though it could make as much as 797 hp (584 kW) like the Challenger Hellcat Redeye. There’ll also be less-powerful (read: more affordable) versions that could use the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 (with or without the hybrid tech) and the 3.6-liter V6. An eight-speed automatic will likely be the only gearbox available.

But power is only one part of the TRX’s appeal. If it hopes to compete with the Raptor, it’ll need a robust suspension and highly capable four-wheel drive. The TRX should feature part-time, two-speed four-wheel drive as standard. Expect an adjustable suspension and steering, which will feature different levels of feedback and stiffness, while we hope for an electronic-locking rear differential. The truck is also rumored to feature a drive mode selector that’ll change the stability control, throttle sensitivity, shift points, and more.

Thankfully, we’ll have all the details next week so we can pour over them to compare to the Raptor. Production for the off-road pickup is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. That should have the TRX arriving at dealerships as soon as next spring, though that could change. We can’t wait to see the TRX line up against the Raptor for a proper comparison. The reveal happens noon Eastern on Facebook and YouTube.