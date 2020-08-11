It looks like things could get a bit hot for owners of the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. At least, that’s what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into. A few owners have reported fires breaking out in the van, according to Automotive News. It appears USB charging hubs could be the source.

Thus far, one minor injury has reportedly resulted from the situation. In these instances, fires have apparently started in the charging ports located on the driver’s side of the van for second- and third-row passengers. According to the NHTSA, its Office of Defects Investigation received three reports that suggest the fires started with these ports. However, specific causes or a point-of-origin haven’t been confirmed. Similarly, no recall notice has been issued.

There is presently no mention of the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan being under investigation. In 2014, Chrysler issued a recall (NHTSA Campaign Number 14V234000) for the Grand Caravan and Town & County from 2010-2014 for a vent window switch that could overheat and possibly result in a fire. However, the switch is located in the driver’s door armrest, located at the front of the vehicle. The current investigation into the rear-seat charging ports involves approximately 150,000 vehicles.

Of course, you can no longer buy a new Chrysler Town & Country minivan, and the Dodge Grand Caravan is on its way out. The vehicle that launched the minivan segment back in the early 1980s will be dropped from Dodge’s lineup after the 2020 model year. The Chrysler Voyager – which also began life in the 1980s as the Plymouth Voyager – now serves as the entry-level minivan in FCA’s hierarchy. It’s basically a stripped-down version of the Chrysler Pacifica, which supplanted the long-running Town & Country back in 2017 and endures as a popular alternative to SUVs.