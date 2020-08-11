After a thorough overhaul from Arkonik, this 1990 Land Rover Defender is ready to haul up to nine people through the wilderness, while keeping them very comfortable. The builder says this creation is intended for use in the Teton Mountain range in Wyoming, and therefore the business calls this rig the Teton. Arkonik is asking $195,000 for this SUV.

This Defender wears a Raptor Ice White exterior. A black roof, fender, bumper, and trim accentuate the look. The external roll cage makes the rig look ready for even the most harrowing expedition. It rides on 18-inch wheels with BFGoodrich KO2 tires. The roof-mounted basket boosts cargo-carrying capacity, and there's a light bar to illuminate the way ahead.

Gallery: Arkonik Teton Land Rover Defender 110

27 Photos

The interior is where things really get interesting. There are high-backed, heated seats with diamond-pattern stitching. The same motif covers all of the chairs, including the lock-and-fold ones at the very back. The driver grips a wood-rimmed steering wheel. A Pioneer infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and functions as the rear camera display.

It looks like a great place to take a journey. Although as an owner, loading the SUV with a bunch of people wearing muddy boots might be hard to take, given the vehicle's beautiful leather upholstery.

The powertrain consists of a 3.5-liter V8. For avoiding obstacles better, there's a two-inch suspension lift and upgraded steering damper.

Arkonik also gives the Defender a full frame-off restoration. The work includes rebuilding the engine and transmission. There's also a coating for the frame and new wiring loom. The entire suspension has new components, too.

The price is undoubtedly steep, but Defenders are a rare sight in the United States. Ones modified to the extent of the Teton are even rarer.