The Ford Bronco has moved away from the Rubicon Trail and started off-road testing at the rocky course in Moab, Utah. This video offers a fantastic look at what the upcoming SUV can do.

The Bronco appears to make easy work of this rocky terrain. The views in this clip show the four-wheel-drive system at work. The most impressive performance comes at the end where the SUV climbs through a very narrow V-shaped canyon. Only the outside edges of the tires are making contact with the ground at times, but the rig keeps going.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath

There isn't a good chance to see whether this off-roading causes any damage to the Bronco, like from the Rubicon Trail (gallery above). There are some visible scuffs on the wheels and fender flares, but the body seems to be handling the abuse well.

In addition to getting a good look at the Bronco's off-road ability, the video is a great chance to see the Bronco's various roof and body configurations. For example, there's a soft top but with all of the glass out of the way, except for the windshield. A hard-top version with the doors off looks quite rugged.

Putting the Bronco through its paces at Rubicon and Moab lets Ford make the final touches to the SUV before deliveries start in spring 2021. However, we expect that there's at least a little bit of a marketing motive behind this effort. Potential buyers are watching these videos, and witnessing the vehicle's abilities might be enough to push someone on the fence into placing a reservation.

The signs so far suggest the Bronco is going to be a success. The company has over 230,000 reservations for the SUV. Assuming all of these folks actually place an order, then it could take Ford 18 months to fulfill the demand.