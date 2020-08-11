After Tom Brady recently listed his stretched Cadillac ESV for sale at a hefty $300,000, Sylvester Stallone is doing the same with his extra-long SUV. Coincidentally (or perhaps not), it’s been modified by the same folks at California-based Becker Automotive Design. Sly’s luxobarge is considerably more expensive as the asking price is $350,000 for a low-mileage vehicle that originally carried an exorbitant sticker price of $409,000.

As if the previous-generation Escalade ESV wasn’t already a behemoth, the wheelbase has been stretched by a further 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) to create a cavernous cabin bathed in leather. Given the eye-watering price, it comes as no surprise the interior has all the fixings – including a 43-inch (109-cm) TV built that doubles as the divider between the front seats and the rear compartment.

Gallery: Sylvester Stallone's stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV

17 Photos

It’s certainly more luxurious than a Rambo Lambo as it has everything from wood veneer folding tables and electric window curtains to a 7.1 sound system and dual 12-inch screens for the rear passengers. With only 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) on the clock, it’s no wonder the elongated Escalade ESV is in top-notch condition as it has barely been used by the 74-year-old actor.

Interestingly, Becker Automotive Design says Stallone was directly involved in the process of designing the SUV’s interior. On the vehicle’s ad page, there’s a quote from the man himself:

“I enjoyed personally designing the luxurious interior with Howard Becker. The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV. I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however, my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle.”

As impressive as the build might be, $350,000 is a tough pill to swallow considering it costs precisely five times more than a base 2020 Escalade ESV. In addition, a new Escalade Stretch Vehicle (yes, that's what ESV stands for) is coming out soon and you can rest assured custom shops will be all over it in no time.

The biggest Caddy of them all – now with independent rear suspension – will kick off at $80,490 for the 2021MY and is scheduled to go on sale towards the end of the year.