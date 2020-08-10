The Rolls-Royce Ghost teaser campaign continues. We’ve already seen a basic outline of the vehicle, a shape that the manufacturer calls minimalist. The second teaser basically said Rolls-Royce customers want something more restrained and less ostentatious, which led the automaker to coin the awkward phrase Post Opulence.

Now, the third of four teasers is released, focusing on the engineering that goes into the new luxury vehicle. Like the previous two, the message is that of something simplified – or rather, that’s the marketing-speak message on the surface. Watching and rewatching the above teaser video, we suspect the Ghost engineering is anything but simple. Actually, the teaser itself says as much just 13 seconds after opening with the phrase perfection in simplicity. That’s when the voiceover states how creating an incredible driving experience for the new Ghost would be a "highly complex task."

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost EWB spy photos

40 Photos

What exactly does that mean? With the ambiguity of the teaser we aren’t given a clear picture, but we are told that engineers spent three years developing the suspension alone. Dubbed the Planar system, this suspension incorporates an upper wishbone damper with forward-looking cameras to monitor the road surface, and GPS data to predict curves. The result is said to be a predictive/reactive suspension that’s both comfortable and dynamic.

We’re also told the Ghost will feature all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, and as the automaker points out, each Rolls-Royce rides on its own architecture. In that sense, the new Ghost really will be new from the ground-up, designed to be a Ghost and nothing else. In fact, previous teasers stated the only carryover items from the current model are the door-stowed umbrellas, and Spirit of Ecstasy adorning the grille.

“When it came to creating a new Ghost – one that outshines its incredibly capable predecessor – the engineering team had to start from scratch,” said Rolls-Royce Ghost Engineering Lead Jonathan Simms. “We pushed our architecture even further and created a car even more dynamic, even more luxurious and, most of all, even more effortlessly useable.”

Rolls-Royce will unveil the all-new Ghost in the fall of 2020.