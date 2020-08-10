Sometime next month, BMW will reveal the new M3 sedan and M4 coupe. While enthusiasts have pined for an M3 Touring – a wagon – for ages, it’ll again be absent from the reveal. However, that may change in a few years. A new report from BMWBlog says the M3 Touring has gotten the green light in Munich, though nothing is official. It’d be a welcomed edition, though we’ll have to wait for the opportunity to drive it.

BMWBlog says news of the model’s approval came from a ”trustworthy” source, adding, “there’s a real possibility this is true.” Over the years, BMW has been adamant about not wanting to expand the M brand to include the 3 Series wagon model. If the rumor proves true, then we won’t see the M3 Touring arrive until after 2023, which means US customers will likely wait a bit longer to buy one, if it ever comes to fruition.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring And Sedan Renderings

8 Photos

Development of the M3 sedan and M4 continues, with spy photos from the last days finally starting to show the test vehicles beginning to lose some camouflage. When BMW reveals the two in September, the automaker’s 3.0-liter B58 inline-six engine will make over 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) in top-tier models. There’ll be a less powerful Pure trim for both that sends power through a manual gearbox to the rear wheels.

We don’t know what an M3 Touring could look like, but there are unofficial renderings that preview what it could look like. The two shots show off the rear, giving us a great look at the elongated roof and hatch. The lower bumper is sporty, housing quad exhaust tips. The rest of the M3 Touring’s design would resemble that of the regular M3 sedan, especially at the front – big grille included. This is just a rumor, and we won’t know anything official until BMW tells us. However, we’ll keep our ear to the ground for any developments.