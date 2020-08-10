Chevy redesigned its two largest SUVs – the Tahoe and Suburban – for the 2021 model year. The two ride on GM’s T1 platform, sharing more than just their design. The two share powertrains, but the two test vehicles in The Fast Lane Car’s hands don’t. The Tahoe sports the 5.3-liter mill while the larger Suburban packs the 6.2-liter V8. The Fast Lane Car pits the two in back-to-back drag races to see which is quicker.

The Tahoe’s smaller mill produces 355 horsepower (264 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque. The Suburban’s 6.2-liter makes 402 hp (299 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. Both pair to GM’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. While the Tahoe is underpowered, it’s also lighter by about 270 pounds, but that won’t matter.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe

106 Photos

The first race has the Tahoe getting a slight lead, but the Suburban quickly closed the gap and then began to pull away before crossing the finish line. The second race has the SUV’s switching drivers, but the results are the same. The Suburban’s extra power overcomes the weight differences, and then some, between the two. The video also tested the zero-to-60 time for each, with the Tahoe completing the run in 9.73 seconds. Two runs of the Suburban returned 8.75 and 9.52 seconds. Both hosts say to subtract one second to compensate for the elevation – the track is located one mile above sea level.

You can get the Tahoe with the 6.2-liter V8, which would change the outcome of a drag race, though there are cheaper, faster options available if drag racing is something you enjoy. The Tahoe in the video above, with the Z71 package, costs $68,000, while the 2021 Suburban High Country has a price of $83,000. The performance of both is impressive, though that comes at a cost.