There are lots of motorhomes in the world, and even quite a few very nice customized ones. However, we've never seen anything with an interior design as fascinating as the Rumi from Supertramped.

The video above captures the moment that the owners see their new RV. They're definitely impressed with the work, and it's impossible not to understand why they are so happy with the result.

Inside, the Rumi reminds us of an idealized 1920s farmhouse. There are different textures of wood wherever you look, including the planks on the floor, the thick countertop, and the wall paneling. Painted tiles decorate the backsplash and the floor where the heater sits. For further decoration, there are stained glass panels in the door.

The kitchenette includes everything you'd need to cook a nice dinner. There's a three-burner stove and tiny oven. A brass faucet fills a farmhouse-style sink.

When it's time to sleep, a panel fits between the seating area to create the bed. The occupants look upward out of a skylight that measures a meter wide by a meter-and-a-half long. They can fall asleep listening to music through a Bluetooth surround sound system.

The vehicle looks fantastic for a vacation. The owners can drive in comfort to their destination, enjoy their surroundings, and then return to this homey environment in the evening. There's even a tiny shower for freshening up.

The exterior of the van is also handsome but only barely hints at the beauty inside. The lower section of the body shows a landscape showing trees and mountains. A chimney rises out of the roof. There's a beautiful detail at the back showing a tree with birds.